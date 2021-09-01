Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abbeville, LA

Betty Lege LeBlanc

By Editorial
gueydantoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Betty Lege LeBlanc, 77, who died peacefully on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at her home, after a brief battle with cancer. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Betty's grandsons, Phillip LeBlanc, Tyler Harrington, Alex LeBlanc, Landon LeBlanc, Andre' LeBlanc, and son-in-law, Greg Harrington. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandson, Kason LeBlanc, and great grandson, Aiden J. Harrington.

www.gueydantoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abbeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Abbeville, LA
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Hospice Care#Betty Leblanc Realty#Nursing Specialties Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK (AP) — Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers...
Middle EastPosted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy