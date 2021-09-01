Residents stuck in hurricane-ravaged LaPlace grow increasingly desperate; tiny gains made Wednesday

Aisha Wilson and dozens of other Hurricane Ida survivors sat in the heat outside a strip mall church Tuesday in LaPlace, desperately waiting for a bus out of town. They had been there for eight hours in what felt like triple-digit temperatures, and there was no sign relief was on the way. A woman, nine months pregnant with three young children, moaned in agony. Another evacuee-in-waiting arrived with a slab of ice, melting it in a trash bag for drinking water.