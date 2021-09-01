Placer.ai data reveals how three big cities are recovering from the pandemic

The biggest cities in the U.S. continue to mount a comeback from the pandemic. That’s according to new data from foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai’s COVID Recovery Dashboard, a tool that measures retail and tourist foot traffic in cities across the country. In a blog post titled “How Is Retail in America’s Three Largest Cities Recovering from COVID?”, Placer.ai analyzed data, which showed that the three largest cities in America — New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago — are bouncing back in a big way from the pandemic.