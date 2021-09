GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Covid-19 vaccine is scientifically proven to be effective but the duration of its effectiveness is being questioned. Recent studies have shown the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine’s efficiency drops over time against the Delta variant. So what started as being more than 95% effective, decreases to about 70% or possibly 45% starting at eight months. Because of this, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending people to get a third booster shot.