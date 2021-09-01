CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend In Paradise

By Nick Carroll
Surfline
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurely none of us expected it to last this long. The lockdown, that is, not the swell. If there’s one thing central NSW surfers have grown used to over the past couple of years, it’s bombshell winter waves. Nobody who was exposed to 2020’s unbelievable July will ever quite forget that level of energy hitting a city coast, and 2021 wasn’t far behind.* And while we know the pandemic and the swell conditions are not in any way related, all we can say at this point is, thank Huey for the latter. Here’s a selection of images from the last weekend of winter in Sydney, courtesy of our hot shot contributors: Bill Morris, Andrew Christie, Matt Dunbar, Mark Onorati, Brad Whittaker, Fabio Silvestre, and Surfline’s own Hannah Anderson. Thanks team! Here’s hoping spring also pumps.

