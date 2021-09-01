Cancel
Johnny Rockets’ parent company to acquire Twin Peaks restaurant chain for $300 million

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFat Brands is adding another restaurant brand to its growing menu. The owner of Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Marble Slab Creamery and other restaurant companies has agreed to acquire casual dining chain Twin Peaks from Garnett Station Partners for $300 million. Fat Brand said the acquisition will expand its portfolio from quick-service, fast-casual and casual dining concepts into the fast-growing segment of “polished casual dining.”

