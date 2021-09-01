Kirk Herbstreit details how Georgia can beat Clemson

“I was really proud of our players and the way they competed. We talked about composure and attention to detail, I thought we kicked butt in the composure department. We lost the attention to detail battle because we lost a couple of things. A big piece of communication for our guys moving forward is discipline. We talked about it today whether it is a noun or a verb, some of our players see it as what they do when they’re in trouble, others see it as doing what they’re supposed to do when they do it. We didn’t do that at a high enough level, we had a lot of bad disciplined eyes, decisions, blocks, really all over. You’d think it was just offense, that wasn’t the case. We had a lot of busts that we didn’t see that happened during the game. Defensively, that could have cost us or haunted us if we would have been exposed on it. Moving forward, we’re really concerned about that. Today is about UAB, we’ve got a lot of respect for their program. I was over there for years right by them, Bill Clark is a great coach and a close friend. He coached high school football and I recruited his school for a long time. He got into college coaching and has been very successful. They’ve done a tremendous job coaching and recruiting talent and winning football games. They’ve got a really good team, if you watch them on tape you’ll see it. When teams block punts and are good on special teams, you know they’re well coached. Our guys are really excited because it’s at home and it’ll be the first time we have a home atmosphere like we expect. So I’m looking forward to get ready for these guys.”