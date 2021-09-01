TahoeLand Update: Caldor Fire Threatens Tahoe
Two years after making TahoeLand, host Ezra David Romero finds himself reporting on a major wildfire threatening the beloved region. He talks on KQED’s The Bay podcast about reporting on the Caldor Fire. The blaze recently traveled from the western Sierra, over Echo Summit toward South Lake Tahoe, which is now under mandatory evacuation. Ezra reflects with Host Ericka Cruz Guevarra on making TahoeLand two years ago and how climate change is transforming the area today.www.capradio.org
Comments / 0