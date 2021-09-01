Cancel
Environment

TahoeLand Update: Caldor Fire Threatens Tahoe

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo years after making TahoeLand, host Ezra David Romero finds himself reporting on a major wildfire threatening the beloved region. He talks on KQED’s The Bay podcast about reporting on the Caldor Fire. The blaze recently traveled from the western Sierra, over Echo Summit toward South Lake Tahoe, which is now under mandatory evacuation. Ezra reflects with Host Ericka Cruz Guevarra on making TahoeLand two years ago and how climate change is transforming the area today.

WATCH: Time-lapse of Caldor Fire Shows Brutal Intensity of Smoke Over Lake Tahoe

This startling time-lapse does an incredible, yet frightening job of illustrating the impact Caldor Fire is already having on Lake Tahoe. “SMOKEY SKIES: A time-lapse shows smoke hanging over Lake Tahoe on Tuesday,” shares CBS News Tuesday. As the network states, “The Caldor Fire continues to grow near South Lake Tahoe, California, reaching 191,607 acres (nearly 300 square miles) as evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.”
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS San Francisco

‘Knocking on Door to Lake Tahoe Basin;’ Caldor Fire Eclipses 114,000 Acres; Nation’s Top Firefighting Priority

EL DORADO NATIONAL FOREST (CBS SF) — The Caldor Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada has become the top firefighting priority in the nation and the Cal Fire chief Monday afternoon acknowledged the possible threat to the Lake Tahoe area. The wildfire has burned 114,166 acres, or nearly 178 square miles, in the El Dorado National Forest since it began on August 14 East of Omo Ranch and south of the community of Grizzly Flats. Containment was reported at nine percent as of Monday night. Cal Fire Thom Porter told reporters at a Monday press conference the Caldor Fire is getting top...
EnvironmentPress Democrat

Eldorado National Forest near Tahoe closes because of Caldor fire

The entire swath of Eldorado National Forest, southwest of Lake Tahoe, is now closed to the public because of the extreme behavior of the Caldor fire. Late Tuesday evening, Eldorado Forest Supervisor Jeff Marsolais issued an emergency forestwide closure that prohibits members of the public from "going into or being upon National Forest System lands."
EnvironmentCNBC

With wildfire threatening, Lake Tahoe prepares for emergency

Firefighters were facing changing weather conditions that could push the fire closer to the Tahoe Basin, a home to thousands and recreational playground for millions of tourists who visit the alpine lake in summer, ski at the many resorts in winter and gamble at its casinos year-round. Winds and temperatures...
EnvironmentIola Register

Caldor Fire closing in on Lake Tahoe resort

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters battling a stubborn California wildfire Friday near the Lake Tahoe resort region faced gusty winds and dry conditions that made vegetation ready to burn. The Caldor Fire has proved so difficult to fight that fire managers this week pushed back the projected date...
Environmentwmleader.com

Firefighters make headway against Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe

Favorable weather conditions on Thursday finally gave firefighters battling the massive Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe a break, with the raging wildfire now 25 percent contained. The fire, which forced officials to evacuate more than 22,000 residents from South Lake Tahoe this week, has now scorched more than 210,000 acres — the equivalent of about 330 square miles, CalFire reported Thursday.

