Up to the SECond College Football Show: Episode 1

By By David Nuño
texags.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Up to the SECond, David Nuño tackles the biggest storylines from across the nation as college football makes its triumphant return this weekend. Joining the first episode is Bryan Fischer of Athlon sports hitting the biggest storylines from across the nation. Lawton Swann and Radi Nabulsi go in-depth on the country's biggest game in Week One: Clemson-Georgia. Gary Ferman offers an update on the Miami Hurricanes before they had to Atlanta to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Matt Moscona of ESPN Baton Rouge discusses the Tigers' change in plans due to Hurricane Ida before heading out to the Rose Bowl to take on Chip Kelly & UCLA. And Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com gets you up to date on the start of the Steve Sarkisian era in Austin as the Horns take on Billy Napier and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

