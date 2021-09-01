WATCH LIVE | Accused Mount Tabor High School shooter caught after hours-long search

The person accused of shooting and killing a student at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday was arrested after an hour-long search, the Forsyth County Sheriffs office said.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough identified the student who was shot to death as William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. He said Miller died from his injuries at Baptist Hospital. Kimbrough said he cried with Shannon, Miller's mother, while at the hospital.

"I don't know the grief of losing a child. I don't even know how to fathom," Kimbrough said.

Police don't know the shooter's motive.

The shooting happened around noon. Mount Tabor immediately went on lockdown as several law enforcement agencies worked to get students out of the school and reunited with their parents.

The student who was shot was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said no other students were injured, but several students witnessed traumatic moments. She said one student had a seizure as events were unfolding. Police said there is no longer a threat to Mount Tabor.

Police instructed parents to pick up their kids at an undisclosed location. Before that, parents were told to go to the Harris Teeter at the shopping center on North Peace Haven Road.

While parents were waiting at Harris Teeter, investigators said a 'disturbance' happened at that pickup location. The sheriff's office said the suspect was spotted near the store. Originally, authorities said a shooting happened after the suspect was spotted. We now know that's not the case. There was a disturbance, but no shooting.

Officers gathered parents in the Harris Teeter parking lot and gave them an undisclosed location to go pick up their kids.

Police said all other students at Mount Tabor are safe, to the relief of so many parents.

Holly Whittington has a daughter who goes to the school.

"She's OK, but yeah, she's scared," Whittington shared with WFMY News 2. "She said police came in with dogs and made them all stick their hands in the air, and they all huddled in the dark in the corner because they didn't know where the shooter was."

Several law enforcement agencies were still near the school as parents got instruction on where to pick up their children.

Police said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and no other incidents have been reported at other schools. All lockdowns at area schools have been lifted.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said parents can expect a delay with the dismissal process at several schools as many school buses were sent to Mount Tabor to assist with the unfolding situation.

This is the second shooting at a school in North Carolina within the same week. Gov. Roy Cooper shared a message on Twitter, saying the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide support in the Mount Tabor investigation as needed.

The school system sent the following message to parents after the shooting:

"Good afternoon Students, Parents, and Staff. As you may be aware, we had an incident take place on the campus of Mount Tabor High School this afternoon where one student was injured in a shooting. That student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement. They are being transported in stages to an area off campus. This is a large undertaking and because we are using our buses to do this, some other schools may see a delay in afternoon transportation and some students may arrive home later than normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding and again, all students and staff members at Mount Tabor are safe and being safely removed from campus."

