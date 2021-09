Digital twins rose to attention in recent years, promising to transform the world using digital software models that replicate activity of varied objects and systems. Momentum is growing further as the metaverse, a term describing a collection of interconnected virtual spaces, also gains its day in the sun. As always, there is value in looking under the hood of such “overnight phenomena.” If you want to understand digital twins, for example, it is worth looking at a 3D graphics engine, which is a critical ingredient baked into most digital twins platforms but which is not often listed on the label.