Bob Boone, father of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, to leave Nationals front office rather than get vaccinated: reports

The Baltimore Orioles have the worst record in the majors, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that based on how they’ve torched the New York Yankees in a recent three-game series in the Bronx. Aaron Boone and his team won the first game of that set but proceeded to drop the last two legs, which includes Sunday’s 8-7 loss. The defeat came after the Yankees’ bullpen messed up in a 4-3 loss to Baltimore last Friday.