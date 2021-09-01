Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bob Boone, father of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, to leave Nationals front office rather than get vaccinated: reports

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral former baseball players have decided in recent days that avoiding a COVID-19 shot is more important than their post-playing career. The latest is Bob Boone, a longtime Nationals executive after a decorated playing and managing career. Boone will be quitting the front office in Washington after the team became one of three (with the Orioles and Astros) to require all non-player employees to be vaccinated.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Al Leiter
Person
Bob Boone
Person
Bret Boone
Person
John Smoltz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Orioles#Astros#The Washington Post#Nats#Phillies#Angels#Royals#The Royals And Reds#Mlb Network#The New York Post#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Boone’s epic ejection fuels Giancarlo Stanton moonshot

Remember back in 2019 when New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t like the umpire’s strike zone on a calm afternoon in the Bronx?. Yeah, that resulted in arguably the most incredible viral baseball video ever, with the skipper claiming his “guys were f–king savages in the box.” We’ve missed that Aaron Boone. We’ve been hoping to see him again.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Nestor Cortes trolls umpires after Aaron Boone ejection

The New York Yankees fell down early to the Athletics on Saturday, as Matt Kemp laced an RBI single off Nestor Cortes in the second inning. However, that wasn’t the only theatrics the second inning provided. Not only did Aaron Judge have a near outfield assist get reviewed, but Cortes balked home a run just a few moments later.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone flips out, gets ejected vs. A’s (VIDEO)

OAKLAND — Aaron Boone, unhinged. The Yankees manager had one of his angriest blowups and got thrown out in the second inning of Thursday’s game against the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum. Boone went nuts after Todd Tichenor’s called third strike against Joey Gallo for the first out of the...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone explodes with 2-word reaction after another Yankees loss to Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have the worst record in the majors, but you wouldn’t be able to tell that based on how they’ve torched the New York Yankees in a recent three-game series in the Bronx. Aaron Boone and his team won the first game of that set but proceeded to drop the last two legs, which includes Sunday’s 8-7 loss. The defeat came after the Yankees’ bullpen messed up in a 4-3 loss to Baltimore last Friday.
MLBinquirer.com

Former Phillies catcher Bob Boone quitting Nationals front-office job over COVID-19 vaccine

Longtime former Phillies catcher Bob Boone will leave his advisory role in the Washington Nationals’ front office instead of getting a COVID-19 shot. Boone, 73, told the Washington Post on Wednesday that he “unfortunately” plans to resign after 16 seasons with the Nationals, who recently mandated that all non-playing personnel get vaccinated or apply for a medical exemption. The Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles have issued similar directives to their employees.
MLBwmleader.com

Aaron Boone’s outburst ‘fired up’ the Yankees

OAKLAND, Calif. — It was no “Savages in the Box,” but Aaron Boone’s ejection — and ensuing outburst — after two bad ball-strike calls by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor just four Yankees batters into Thursday night’s game against the Athletics had the Bombers talking following their 12th straight win.
MLBaudacy.com

Aaron Boone talks bullpen deployment, managing workloads with Carton & Roberts

The Yankees have dropped four in a row as their division chances have slipped considerably, now looking up at an eight-game deficit, and some have questioned Aaron Boone’s urgency with his pitching deployment during the team’s recent skid. Jonathan Loaisiga, arguably the team’s top reliever in the midst of a...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS 1980 STAR BOB BOONE QUITS NATS RATHER THAN GET VAXXED!

Bob Boone was a star catcher for the Phillies 1980 World Series champs. He also played for the Angels and Royals from 1972 to 1990 and also managed the Royals and Reds between 1995 and 2003. He is the father of New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and former MLB...
MLBTMZ.com

Yankees' Aaron Boone Melts Down On Ump After Ejection, Epic Tirade!

Yankees manager Aaron Boone lost his mind on an umpire during NY's game Thursday ... melting down on the guy in an absolutely epic tirade that was all caught on broadcast cameras. Boone was furious after home plate ump Todd Tichenor called an apparent ball a strike during the Yanks'...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Joey Gallo rewards Aaron Boone’s faith with big HR

Joey Gallo needed that one, even if the Yankees couldn’t pull off another late victory over the Orioles. Gallo remained in the No. 2 spot in the batting order Saturday despite a 1-for-20 skid that had dropped his overall batting average for the season to .199 — and just .134 since he was acquired from the Rangers in July.
MLBkmmo.com

Washington Nationals vice president Bob Boone resigns after refusing team-mandated COVID-19 vaccine

The Washington Nationals’ longtime vice president Bob Boone is leaving the organization following his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Nationals mandated vaccines for all non-playing employees Aug. 14 and gave them until Sept. 15 to comply. The 73-year-old Boone is one of an undisclosed number of employees to part ways with the organization due to the mandate. The team had already informed eight scouts that their contracts will not be renewed last season, based on their unwillingness to get vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy