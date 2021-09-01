Bob Boone, father of Yankees manager Aaron Boone, to leave Nationals front office rather than get vaccinated: reports
Several former baseball players have decided in recent days that avoiding a COVID-19 shot is more important than their post-playing career. The latest is Bob Boone, a longtime Nationals executive after a decorated playing and managing career. Boone will be quitting the front office in Washington after the team became one of three (with the Orioles and Astros) to require all non-player employees to be vaccinated.www.arcamax.com
