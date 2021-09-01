Fidelity to add 2,000 jobs in North Texas

Fidelity Investments is adding about 9,000 new jobs nationwide with about 2,000 of those to be located in North Texas. The jobs, in combination with about 4,000 new jobs announced in the spring, will increase hiring twofold by year-end compared to 2020, which saw an increase of 7,200 jobs, and fivefold compared to 2017. These increases come at a time when Fidelity continues to see record growth and business results across its businesses, according to a news release from the company. .