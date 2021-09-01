TWIZTID Unleash Official Video For “Neon Vamp” Featuring Dani Filth

Soulfly performed a brand new song called “Filth Upon Filth” at their show on September 1 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Soulfly were in the recording studio earlier this year with producer Arthur Rizk. After recording his parts on the album, long-time guitarist Marc Rizzo parted ways with the band under very dramatic circumstances. Rizzo claimed that Soulfly did nothing to help support the band members or their crew during the pandemic. Soulfly allege that Rizzo simply failed to take advantage of government programs set up to help people financially during the lockdown. Public records show that both Max Cavalera and his son, Soulfly drummer Zyon Cavalera, received PPP loans as independent contractors, lending credence to their argument.