TWIZTID Unleash Official Video For “Neon Vamp” Featuring Dani Filth
The Demented Duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide, otherwise known as Twiztid, accompanied by their drummer Drayven, have released the official music video for their huge track, “Neon Vamp” feat. Dani Filth. The track was produced by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Spirit Adrift), who, Twiztid announced during their panel at Astronomicon 4, would also be producing their next album. The track is taken from Twiztid’s upcoming album Unlikely Prescription which will be released on September 10th 2021, pre-orders are available now here. “Neon Vamp” can be streamed here. Check out the brand new, official music video below!www.iconvsicon.com
