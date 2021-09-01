Blues sign Parayko to eight-year extension
The Blues signed defenseman Colton Paryako to an eight-year, $52 million extension, the longest allowed, on Wednesday with an average annual value of $6.5 million per year. Parayko would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season and now has a deal that will run through the 2029-30 season. He will have just turned 37 when the contact expires. His AAV puts him even with two of his blueline teammates, Torey Krug and Justin Faulk.www.arcamax.com
