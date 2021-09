ATLANTA – If anyone needed an example of how volatile the FedExCup Playoffs can be, look no further than Collin Morikawa. Morikawa began the playoffs first on the points list following a regular season that included two victories, including The Open, and eight top-10 finishes. But after missing the cut at the playoff opener in New Jersey and his tie for 63rd out of 69 players last week at the BMW Championship, he’ll begin this week’s Tour Championship 11th in points and seven strokes behind front-runner Patrick Cantlay.