Earlier this month, EA Sports finalized and announced the official player ratings for the Madden 22 video game, which was released last week. The full ratings database can be found right here on EA's official website, and it is worth noting not every former Thundering Herd player currently on an NFL roster is listed in the EA database of Madden ratings. Brenden Knox (Dallas Cowboys), Tavante Beckett (Detroit Lions), Darius Hodge (Cincinnati Bengals) and Omari Cobb (Kansas City Chiefs) do not appear in the initial ratings -- though that could change when the game pushes its first roster update.