You’ll notice some changes to Steamboat Pilot & Today’s sports section
Prep sports are back and on their “normal” schedule. However, Steamboat Pilot & Today has new deadlines, so the sports section will look a bit different going forward. Our copy editors and page designers must have everything ready to print at 9:30 p.m. That means all content must be completed and in front of them by 8:30 p.m. For sports, particularly volleyball and football, this poses a problem.www.steamboatpilot.com
