LEGAL NOTICE TRAVERSE CITY HOU...

Traverse City, MI

Traverse City Record-Eagle
 7 days ago

LEGAL NOTICE TRAVERSE CITY HOUSING COMMISSION REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) is requesting proposals from qualified property owners to participate in the Project-Based Voucher program. Proposals must be received by 4:00 PM EST Monday, September 20, 2021 in the TCHC office, 150 Pine St., Traverse City, Michigan 49684. Proposals received after the designated time and date will be returned unopened. TCHC may reject for good cause any or all proposals upon finding of TCHC it is in the public interest to do so. A copy of the Request for Proposal document is posted on the TCHC website at www.tchousing.org. Proposal documents can be viewed and downloaded from the TCHC website. Proposers are responsible for checking the TCHC website for any addendums before submitting their proposals. TCHC reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any and all informalities in the best interest of TCHC. September 1, 2021-1T573123.

