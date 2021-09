Beginning September 7th through approximately October 8th the Town will be milling and paving the roads listed below. We ask for your patience though the process as we make every effort to limit traffic delays or any inconveniences you may incur through the process. Please keep in mind inclement weather and unforeseen field conditions may prolong the process. Hours of construction will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday.