Detroit’s Prospect Pipeline Ranked 9th

Detroit has had a lot of high picks and picks overall the past few years, leading to a system that stretches for a while — led by Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson and Sebastian Cossa. The Red Wings system is the story of how a rebuild goes: it’s typically slow and steady, some picks don’t age as well as you would hope (Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina) and some do (Jonatan Berggren, Albert Johansson, Elmer Soderblom). There is still quite a bit of work ahead for Detroit to become a relevant NHL team again, but it is trending in the right direction with a young foundation forming.