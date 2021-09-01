Great Jones Is Having a Rare Sale on Their Stylish, Editor-Loved Bakeware
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If your autumn menu includes comforting casseroles, pies, brownies, cakes, and homemade bread, we’ve got some sweet news: Great Jones just kicked off their Labor Day Sale, offering 15 percent off select bakeware. Through Monday, September 6, enter the code FALLINTOBAKING at checkout to qualify for the savings, and if you spend $100, shipping will be waived. A few items are excluded from the sale (including Great Jones’ sheet pans), but you’ll find an array of stoneware and aluminized steel pieces to help you in the kitchen as you replace peaches with pumpkins in your favorite baked recipes. And, not to really jump seasons, but if you’ve got a baker on your holiday list, this may not be a bad time to get a head start on your shopping and pick up a few quality items while they’re on major discount. See some of our favorite picks below.www.apartmenttherapy.com
