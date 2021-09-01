Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Great Jones Is Having a Rare Sale on Their Stylish, Editor-Loved Bakeware

By Vanessa Spilios
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If your autumn menu includes comforting casseroles, pies, brownies, cakes, and homemade bread, we’ve got some sweet news: Great Jones just kicked off their Labor Day Sale, offering 15 percent off select bakeware. Through Monday, September 6, enter the code FALLINTOBAKING at checkout to qualify for the savings, and if you spend $100, shipping will be waived. A few items are excluded from the sale (including Great Jones’ sheet pans), but you’ll find an array of stoneware and aluminized steel pieces to help you in the kitchen as you replace peaches with pumpkins in your favorite baked recipes. And, not to really jump seasons, but if you’ve got a baker on your holiday list, this may not be a bad time to get a head start on your shopping and pick up a few quality items while they’re on major discount. See some of our favorite picks below.

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitt#Blueberry Great Jones#Sweetie Pie#Broccoli#Boston U
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Recipes
Related
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Impressed By This Patio Table, They're Bringing It Inside

"I'm home in the middle of the day, and I got patio furniture in my living room," Chandler Bing once said in a memorable episode of "Friends." Though the scene may technically be fictional, it's generally understood that patio furniture doesn't exactly scream "fine dining" — and if your kitchen happens to be furnished with it, function may be more of a necessity than décor anyway.
Home & GardenPosted by
FIRST For Women

9 Laundry Tips That Prove Vinegar Is Liquid Magic

Believe it or not, vinegar is a cleaning powerhouse — especially when it comes to doing the laundry. Vinegar is an all-natural (not to mention, inexpensive) solution for softening water, pre-treating stains, and enhancing regular store-bought laundry detergents. It’s also safe to use in both high-efficiency and standard machines. So, wash away your worries with these need-to-know laundry tips.
GardeningNew Haven Register

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
ShoppingSFGate

The Lodge enamel Dutch oven everyone wants is on sale for 50% off

Well, here it is folks; the Lodge cast iron enamel Dutch oven all your “successful” and “grown-up” friends who don’t live with their stepdad’s basement keep talking about. In their defense, you really can do no wrong with a Dutch oven. Braised pork? Dutch oven it. Pasta? Dutch oven it. Pizza? Dutch oven it… unless you’re jonesing for that thin NYC-style crust – you’re gonna need one of these beauties.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Ingenious Organizer Turns Wasted Space Under Your Cabinet Into Extra Storage — and It’s on Sale for $20

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between stacking, revolving, and rolling organizers, there are countless ways to maximize the storage space in your kitchen. But even the most organized among us have gazed into our cabinets or pantries and wished for just a smidge more space. Here’s the good news: You probably have more room available than you think. Vertical space is one of the most underutilized areas in any kitchen, and while the empty gap below a cabinet shelf may not be large enough for additional shelving, there’s probably enough space to fit this sleek hanging CupboardStore storage set from Joseph Joseph. Measuring in at just 4 inches tall, 8 inches deep, and 13 inches wide, the savvy storage set offers nearly three quarts of bonus space for dry goods, putting to use an area that would otherwise be considered dead space. And get this — right now it’s on sale at Macy’s for just $20!
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Famous Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake

If you ask anyone to share a cherished memory of Grandma, we bet that memory revolves around some sort of delicious baked good. From old-fashioned peanut butter cookies to classic lemon bars, we all have one recipe that makes us think of her. The most famous such recipe on the internet right now? Nana’s Devil’s Food Cake.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Every Labor Day Rug Sale You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A good rug has the power to completely transfom a space. And if you’re looking to give your room a refresh, there’s no better time than the present. Thanks to Labor Day discounts, now is the perfect time to shop some of our favorite rug and home brands, including Boutique Rugs, Overstock, Wayfair, Pottery Barn, and more! From washable rugs to vintage-style finds, Labor Day is the perfect time to incorporate a new piece into your space at a fraction of the price. Need a little help deciding on a rug? Read our complete guide on how to buy a rug. And be sure to also check out our coverage of the best mattress deals, best sofa deals, and best home sales to shop this Labor Day.
RecipesSheKnows

Ina Garten’s New Twist on Brownies Is a Gooey Masterpiece With a Surprise Inside

Ina Garten has been with her husband Jeffrey for an impressive 50+ years, and this decadent brownie recipe is an integral part of their long-lasting love. Because, as she says, we all know the old cliche about how the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, right? At just 16, the future Barefoot Contessa would send a big box of brownies off to 18-year-old Jeffrey at college: “I think he was the most popular guy in the dorm when they arrived,” she says. Young love + delicious chocolate treats = happiness for all!
Pet ServicesCNN

The best sales to shop today: Chewy, Great Jones, Columbia and more

CNN — Today, you’ll find a deal on Chewy, discounted Ring Alarm Kits and savings on Great Jones. All that and more below. Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is taking up to 40% off select items for Labor Day. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $25 giftcard when you spend $50 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.
ApparelSHAPE

The 9 Best Weekender Bags, According to Editors Who Love to Travel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's nothing quite as satisfying as an extended trip to a faraway destination — but you don't always have the money or PTO saved up when wanderlust hits. Luckily, a 10-day trip isn't the only way to seek out new experiences. A weekend away is the perfect opportunity to see a new location, visit friends, and get that Insta-worthy 'gram without spending a fortune. Also nice? You can skip the carry-on suitcase that never seems to roll right in favor of the best weekender bags.
Lifestyleamericastestkitchen.com

If You Have a Small Kitchen, You Need a Dutch Oven

No space for a bunch of pots and pans? A Dutch oven does the work of (almost) all of them. Like many other city dwellers, I have minimal cabinet space in my kitchen. As much as I'd love a luxurious, roomy kitchen like the ones in a magazine, the reality is that I've had to pick and choose which pieces of kitchen equipment I can and can't fit—and it's not much.
LifestyleApartment Therapy

Le Creuset Just Launched a Pretty New Color That’ll Keep the Summer Vibes Going All Year Long

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Le Creuset new color launches are always exciting, since they only happen about once a season. You can bet the ultimate oven-to-table cookware brand will show up with eye-catching colors so you can show off those cooking and hosting skills. And after a super spicy summer, they are offering a cool new blue shade that will keep the summer vibes going all year long. Meet: Azure.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Score a Luxe Night’s Sleep with These Editor-Favorite Sheets (on Major Sale Now!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Bad news: Summer is almost over. Good news: We’re already shopping some great Labor Day Weekend Sales, including the sale happening over at Ettitude. Home to the Bamboo Twill Sheets that made our cooling sheets Best List, the brand also has a lot to offer in the way of bedding, bath, and accessories. Right now shoppers can enjoy 20 percent off sitewide through September 6. Score big savings on bedding for a better night’s sleep, or splurge on some much-needed bath items to bring the spa experience to your home. Too many options? Well, we’ve got you covered. From editor-favorite cooling sheets to super-soft waffle knit towels, here’s what we have our eye on during this sale.

Comments / 0

Community Policy