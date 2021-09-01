FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: 2021 North Coast Coho Recovery Proposal Solicitation Notice Open

"The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) announced the debut of its Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund, which will support community-led strategies such as public and commercial space activation, digital equity, outreach and other economic recovery projects that respond to the specific economic and community needs of neighborhoods across Seattle." As reported by Natalie Bicknell Argerious, the fund "will invest over $6 million through direct grants to neighborhood business district organizations and other community-based organizations," $1.2 million of which will be awarded through a Request for Proposals (RFP) process. According to a press release from Pamela Banks, Interim Director of OED, "[t]he Neighborhood Recovery Fund is aimed at 'partnering with our organizations already doing this work and welcoming the new ideas of others that are willing and ready to contribute to our collective recovery efforts.'"