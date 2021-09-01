FUNDING OPPORTUNITY: 2021 North Coast Coho Recovery Proposal Solicitation Notice Open
CDFW is now accepting pre-application proposals for projects under its Proposition 1 Restoration Grant Program. The 2021 North Coast Coho Recovery Proposal Solicitation Notice (PDF) outlines the priorities and requirements to apply. This Solicitation is part of CDFW’s Cutting the Green Tape Initiative to increase the pace and scale of restoration through permitting and granting efficiencies.mavensnotebook.com
Comments / 0