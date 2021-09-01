Cancel
Why Is State Supreme Court So Angry?

By Bruce Thompson
Urban Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are certain themes that commonly appear in the decisions, and dissents, of three members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. To illustrate, I will look at three cases:. The first of the three cases is Stempski v. Heinrich, a challenge to a masking order covering Madison and Dane County. In an unsigned order last week, the Supreme Court rejected a request to bring this complaint directly to the Court, skipping lower courts. While the order itself was unsigned it included 10 pages of dissents from the three justices—Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Annette Ziegler and Rebecca Bradley.

