Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

First day at Denny International Middle School was a model for the District

westsideseattle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Public School District returned to full in person instruction Sept.1 with only 500 students out of 53,000 opting to stay home. The district provided 30 tents to some of the 104 schools in the system with 36 more requested for some who might opt for outdoor instruction. But at Denny International Middle School the number was nearly the complete student body. The full attendance number is still being determined.

www.westsideseattle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sps Media Relations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House asks Trump military academy board appointees to resign

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday it asked 18 Trump administration appointees to resign from military academy boards, saying President Joe Biden would require such officials to be "aligned with the values of this administration." The 18 - six each on the Board of Visitors...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...
Posted by
CNN

What's so wrong about Greg Abbott's rape comments

(CNN) — On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was asked about a new abortion law in the state that bans the procedure even for cases of rape or incest. His response was a doozy. "Let's make something very clear: Rape is a crime," Abbott said. "And Texas will work...

Comments / 0

Community Policy