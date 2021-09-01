First day at Denny International Middle School was a model for the District
The Seattle Public School District returned to full in person instruction Sept.1 with only 500 students out of 53,000 opting to stay home. The district provided 30 tents to some of the 104 schools in the system with 36 more requested for some who might opt for outdoor instruction. But at Denny International Middle School the number was nearly the complete student body. The full attendance number is still being determined.www.westsideseattle.com
