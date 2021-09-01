Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

FlyOver, Vegas' First Flight Ride Attraction, Lands on The Strip

luxurytravelmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas’ first flight ride attraction – FlyOver – officially opened on the iconic Strip. This high-tech adventure from parent company Pursuit takes guests on a multi-sensory journey over 22 of the United States’ most stunning destinations in an original flight ride film, “The Real Wild West.”. FlyOver uses state-of-the-art...

www.luxurytravelmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#Flyover#Las Vegas#The Strip#Flyover#Pursuit#Moment Factory#American#Cambrian#Gold Rush#Bonneville Salt Flats#Navajo#Walt Disney#Cannes Lion Award#Sherpas Cinema#The Hard Rock Caf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Trafficlonelyplanet.com

This luxury train lets you see the Rocky Mountains in a whole new way

“You’ve never seen Glenwood Canyon quite like this.” Over lunch in Salt Lake City, my guide Shawn Horman explains the special treat of riding a train through one of Colorado’s most spectacular scenic drives. “Glenwood is a nice drive,” he continues, referring to the swath of I-70 that snakes through...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

After COVID slowdown, Las Vegas sees post-shutdown wedding ‘boom’

In a small, storefront chapel in downtown Las Vegas, Renato Garcia is surrounded by mask-wearing loved ones snapping cellphone photos, awaiting the person he is about to marry. Janae Frazier, wearing a floor-length gown and a crown of sunflowers, meets Garcia at the front of the chapel. After exchanging vows,...
Posted by
Just Brennon Blog

Three Kid-Friendly Las Vegas Attractions

After multiple Las Vegas attractions posts, multiple comments have surfaced exclaiming that Las Vegas isn’t for children. However, Las Vegas is growing to include more and more family-friendly activities and attractions. With this in mind, below are three kid-friendly Las Vegas attractions - just to name a few.
Trafficluxurylaunches.com

Panoramic carriages, world glass gourmet food, and stellar views – Canada’s famed Rocky Mountaineer train is all set to debut its first US route between Colorado and Utah

Luxury train travel is increasingly turning into the chosen mode of viewing the wonders the world possesses. This new shift in choice of travel modes couldn’t have come at a better time as Rocky Mountaineer celebrates its launch in the Southwest United States. The first-ever luxury train journey of the Rocky Mountaineer train will be between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah, with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Canada’s fame overnight train debuted its service on August 15. So what can one expect from this two-day luxury sojourn between Denver, Colorado, and Moab, Utah? As the train glides out of downtown Denver, ail enthusiasts can wave goodbye to the skyscrapers and bustling city for the wonder of the Rockies. The itinerary will include all must-visit spots like a journey along the Colorado River and through canyons with steep, rugged walls. Day two will see travelers enjoy high alpine forests, red rock cliffs, and canyons. The stunning and well-designed train also stops for the night at the approximate halfway point in Glenwood Springs to take in the spectacular mountain vistas, desert cliffs, and rock formations.
Travely Travel Blog

19 of the Best Road Trips in the USA

Pack your car, prepare your playlist, wind down the windows, and get ready for stunning views and adventures on an epic United States road trip. We’ve been taking road trips in the USA since 2004 before we had kids, and for the past 4 years in-depth with our kids, including a 10 month RV trip across the Western part of the USA.
Las Vegas, NVtravelweekly.com

Now boarding: Las Vegas' newest 'Wild' ride

Adventurous guests glide, float, plunge, soar and race over the West's majestic vistas in the new FlyOver theater that opened on the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 1. FlyOver is an immersive, multisensory flight attraction that takes guests above "The Real Wild West" in high-definition on a spherical, 52.5-foot screen. Before they lift off, they are buckled into seats on a moving platform with six degrees of motion that coincide with the stunning imagery. As their feet dangle, they encounter wind, mists and scents throughout the eight-minute journey.
Travelattractionsmagazine.com

New coaster and more coming to Cedar Fair parks across North America in 2022

Cedar Fair, operators of amusement parks such as Cedar Point, Canada’s Wonderland, Knott’s Berry Farm, Schlitterbahn, and more, are known for their record breaking roller coasters and water slides. The company recently released plans for their upcoming 2022 season for parks across the US and Canada, with highlights including a 50th anniversary celebration for Ohio’s Kings Island, a new roller coaster at Virginia’s Kings Dominion, the re-opening of two renovated resort properties at Cedar Point, as well as seasonal event schedules throughout the year.
LifestyleNPR

Taking In Mexico City's History By Canoe And Bike

These days, a top spot for travelers eager to emerge from COVID lockdowns is Mexico City. The city has long lured tourists with its mix of modern and ancient. And this summer, there's even more history to entice. Five hundred years ago, Spanish conquistadors and their Indigenous allies laid siege on the city, leading to the downfall of the Aztec empire. And the city is looking back at this pivotal anniversary. So is NPR. In a travel series we're calling Wish You Were Here, NPR's international reporters have been exploring the countries they cover. And in our latest installment, NPR's Carrie Kahn takes us by boat and bike back in time to Mexico City's less-visited historical sites.
Las Vegas, NVTheme Park Insider

Soar Over the Wild West at FlyOver in Las Vegas

September 1, 2021, 8:34 AM · The director behind Disney's Soarin' Over California is back with a new production - this one flying beyond the borders of the Golden State. "The Real Wild West" debuts today at the new FlyOver in Las Vegas, located next to the Hard Rock Cafe on Las Vegas Boulevard, across from Park MGM. The production features aerial views not just from California but also Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.
Las Vegas, NVnetworkinvegas.com

Las Vegas Strip Mandate Protest Attracts Thousands

This afternoon, in 110 degree heat, thousands of local residents hit the Las Vegas strip on foot and in trucks to demonstrate against the unconstitutional, business-killing COVID mandates imposed by Governor Steve Sisolak, the Clark County Commission, and the Clark County School District. They want you to believe you are...
Las Vegas, NVblooloop.com

Sound Sculpture Inc. celebrates premiere of FlyOver in Las Vegas

Sound Sculpture Inc. (SSI), leading sound artists focused on conceptual development and sonic creation for extraordinary places, created sound effects and provided in-field mixing services to Pursuit’s Creative Director Rick Rothschild and filmmaker Dave Mossop, with music composed by Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL). The new flying experience is now open...
Las Vegas, NVEater

A Tattoo-Inspired Theme Bar Inks a Deal on the Las Vegas Strip at the Miracle Mile Shops

The Miracle Mile Shops already houses a tribute to mechanical mixologists and a beer bar dedicated to Blue Moon, and now the shopping mall next to Planet Hollywood Resort lands another themed bar to join Tipsy Robot and Blue Moon Bar on the Strip, this time to celebrate the tattooed lifestyle. Drinked allocated $300,000 in estimated construction costs alone for the new project, located close to Ben & Jerry’s and Panda Express on the Harmon Avenue side of the indoor mall.
Traffictravelawaits.com

8 Spectacular Fall Foliage Train Rides In The U.S.

TravelAwaits participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Fall is a fabulous time to take a road trip for leaf peepers. However, hopping on a train offers even more time to soak up the collage of golden yellows, burnt oranges, and toasty reds on your scenic journey.
Retailbigeasymagazine.com

5 Vegas Dispensaries Close to the Strip

Las Vegas is proud of its reputation as Sin City. Here, you can drink all day and night, gamble your life’s savings, skip sleep for days on end and eat a near infinite quantity of lobster. A Vegas vacation isn’t supposed to be an opportunity to improve your health and wellbeing; it is a time to indulge your baser instincts and do the things you’ve only ever dreamed of.
cntraveler.com

5 Canadian Adventures to Plan Now That the Border Is Open

It’s been more than a year since we were able to visit our friendly neighbors to the north, and now that the Canadian border is finally open to vaccinated Americans (with proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within the 72 hours prior to arrival), we’ve got a few ideas of where to go. You might be craving an adrenaline-fueled retreat in a temperate rainforest, or maybe you prefer to sit back and enjoy the panoramic scenery from the comfort of a luxury train. Perhaps you’re venturing solo or with the entire family. Wherever you choose to go, don’t forget to pack a good pair of walking shoes, a face mask (some museums, shops and other indoor places continue to enforce safety mandates), and a sense of humor—it’s all part of pandemic travel in 2021.
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Stiff fines to unruly flyers on Las Vegas-bound flights are fine by us

Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 | 2 a.m. As many Las Vegas air travelers can attest, inbound flights to our city are sometimes a party in the sky. That’s great in and of itself — it speaks to the excitement that tourists feel about coming here. But this year, too many passengers on flights to and from our city have crossed the line from festive to belligerent. Statistics released by the Federal Aviation Administration last week revealed that unruly passengers on Las Vegas flights had racked up more than $100,000 in fines this year, about a tenth of the total amount of fines issued nationwide. Las Vegas-bound flights had the most fines of any destination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy