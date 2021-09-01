The St. Regis San Francisco Debuts New 'Take Flight' Package

The St. Regis San Francisco, the city’s premier address for luxury accommodations, gracious service and timeless elegance, has announced a new package offering for travelers and locals seeking exquisite accommodations as well as unique experiences in beautiful, serene Napa Valley. The property’s new “Take Flight” package includes a two-night stay in one of The St. Regis San Francisco’s luxurious Metropolitan suites, private luxury sedan transportation to and from Napa Valley provided by Bali , an elegant St. Regis breakfast picnic experience, private hot air balloon ride courtesy of Napa Valley Aloft, and a private, highly personalized tasting experience at Napa’s newest luxury wine estate, BRION.