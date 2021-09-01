Cancel
After-Hours Stock Movers 09/01: (INMB) (NCNO) (SMTC) Higher; (METX) (CHWY) (VEEV) Lower (more...)

 7 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) 35% LOWER; intends to offer in an underwritten public offering ordinary shares and pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares ("Offering"). The pre-funded warrants shall be offered at the same price per share as the ordinary shares, less the $0.01 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate and working capital needs. The ordinary shares are trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "METX." The Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

