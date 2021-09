Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Living in a dorm will undoubtedly make for some lifelong memories. Of course, you want those memories to be good ones (not grimy ones), so maintaining a clean dorm is essential. But don’t get it twisted: Clean doesn’t just mean free of dirt and grime. It also means a sanitary, dust-free, well-organized space. After all, have you ever seen a room strewn with clothes, shoes, and books, all covered in dust, and thought to yourself, ‘Man, now that’s a clean room.’ No, we bet you haven’t.