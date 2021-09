Russian voters can be forgiven some confusion when they choose new lawmakers in Saint Petersburg later this month -- three candidates all have the same name and look eerily alike. Boris Vishnevsky, a well-known opposition politician running for re-election to the regional parliament in Russia's second city, will compete against two others named "Boris Vishnevsky" and who, like him, are balding and sport a short salt-and-pepper beard. "This is political fraud," Vishnevsky, a 65-year-old senior member of the liberal Yabloko party, told AFP. "These people run in the polls not to get elected or present their political programme but to confuse voters. Not only have they changed their names for that -- they've also changed their appearance."