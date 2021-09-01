Cancel
Afton, NY

SCHOOL TAX NOTICE AFTON CENTRA...

Daily Star
SCHOOL TAX NOTICE AFTON CENTRAL SCHOOL NOTICE is hereby given that the School Tax Roll for the Afton Central School District has been received by the School Tax Collector, for the collection of school taxes for the 2021/2022 school year. The warrant is for 62 days: September 8 thru October 7- NO Fee October 8 thru November 6- 2% Fee November 7 thru November 8 - 3% Fee NBT Bank will not be accepting in-person walk-in payments this fall. A lockbox will be available in the Afton NBT Lobby where tax payments may be dropped off. The school will then collect and process the payments. The other option for payment is by mailing your tax payment directly to Afton Central School, Tax Office, PO Box 5, Afton NY 13730. Anyone with questions about this process may call the Business Office at 607-639-8245. Connie Beames District Clerk Afton Central School.

