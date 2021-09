NATICK, Mass. & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2021-- Pillar Biosciences, an innovative next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) company, today announced the appointment of Randy Pritchard as Chief Executive Officer. The company’s founder, industry veteran and renowned scientific innovator, Gang Song, Ph.D., will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, where he will be responsible for leading the Board, ensuring governance standard and focusing on all strategic matters for Pillar Biosciences. In his new role as CEO, Mr. Pritchard will look to accelerate the company’s efforts to make precision oncology accessible for all patients throughout the patient journey.