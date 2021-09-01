Hospitalized Falls woman battles COVID, regrets not being vaccinated

“I had my choice when I didn’t do it ... and now I see the consequences," said 56-year-old Caroline McCall, who was in a hospital bed at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

A tube leading to her nose provided “high flow” oxygen to assist her with her breathing.

Despite the treatment, McCall would occasionally gasp and groan during a recent interview trying to catch her breath. This, she said, was a good day.

McCall has experienced worse since arriving at the hospital on August 20. A nasal swab test confirmed McCall’s suspicion. She was COVID-positive. The diagnosis frightened her.

“I have it in both of my lungs. It’s bad on both of my lungs,” McCall said.

Then, McCall disclosed, “I have never been vaccinated. Never.”

Largely due to the delta variant of COVID-19, there are “breakthrough infections,” people who have been vaccinated who still become infected by the virus.

“If you get vaccinated, it doesn’t mean you’ll never get COVID. It means you will have an illness that’s less severe. Your chances of being hospitalized are reduced. Your chances at death are greatly reduced,” said Daniel Stapleton, director of the Niagara County Public Health Department.

And at the Niagara Falls hospital, “97% of patients who are hospitalized have been unvaccinated,” said Dr. Zubair Shaikh.

McCall is Black, and among Niagara County residents, Blacks have the lowest vaccination rate among racial groups.

The City of Niagara Falls also has three zip codes with the lowest rate of vaccination. All three (14301, 14303 and 14305) have substantial Black populations.

McCall was confident she would come through this COVID infection, in large part because of her faith in God. 2 On Your Side asked her what she would say to other vaccine-reluctant people after what she’s experienced, McCall answered, “I would tell them go ahead and get vaccinated because with me laying here today, it’s no joke.”

She will get that chance to spread the word. Earlier this week, McCall improved enough to be released and continue her recovery at home.