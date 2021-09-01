Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Most Expensive Diamonds In The World & What Makes Them So Precious

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: The Most Expensive Diamonds In The World & What Makes Them So Precious – Chicago Diamond Buyer. If you want to know about diamonds, you’ve come to the right place. The most expensive diamond in the world is a blue diamond that was mined in India; it’s...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Vii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Diamonds#Cullinan Diamond#The Blue Hope Diamond#Uae#Discovery Channel#Australian#The Centenary Diamond#De Beers#King Edward Vii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
South Africa
Related
Celebritiestatler.com

Two diamond bracelets that once belonged to Marie Antoinette up for auction

Throughout history, there have been many tales of famous diamonds that have changed hands due to tragedy. For example, Grand Duchess Vladimir had two British co-conspirators help her smuggle her diamonds out of Tsarist Russia during the Communist Revolution of 1917, with the gems eventually being made into the Vladimir Tiara, a favourite of Her Majesty The Queen's today.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Nensi Dojaka Wins the LVMH Prize; Kidsuper, Lukhanyo Mdingi, and Rui Share the Lagerfeld Prize

An atmosphere of elation carried across the internet today as an unprecedented four young designers were announced as winners of this year’s LVMH Prizes at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. Nensi Dojaka—clearly overcome with astonishment—was finally called up to be awarded the €300,000 main 2021 title for her sexy-chic London-based collection after a tense half-hour delay in the live-streamed ceremony. The reason for that became clear. The LVMH jury—which includes Virgil Abloh, Jonathan Anderson, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Marc Jacobs, Kim Jones, and Stella McCartney—deliberating over a shortlist of nine designers from all over the world, had decided that a trio of talents, not one, should receive this year’s Karl Lagerfeld Prize. Colm Dillane of New York’s Kidsuper, Lukhanyo Mdingi,Lukhanyo Mdingi of Cape Town, and Rui Zhou for her Shanghai-based brand Rui learned that they’d each won €150,000 apiece.
ApparelWallpaper*

Fine jewellery subscription makes precious pieces accessible

A new subscription service takes the hassle out of wearing fine jewellery. Covett, whose unique ownership model allows co-owners to wear pieces at a fraction of their cost, has now unveiled a savvy fine jewellery subscription service that enables customers to wear what they want, whenever they want. Jewellery available...
South Africanationalgeographic.com

Okavango Eternal: Protecting a natural wonder

Deep beneath the crust of a far younger Earth, a heady brew of carbon, heat, and unimaginable pressure created one of the hardest natural materials on the planet. Ejected toward the surface by volcanic eruptions, diamonds predate the dinosaurs by at least half a billion years, and will last for billions of years into the future. Not all natural wonders are quite so enduring though. Some need support to be able to last forever.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

The Most Expensive Airport Taxi Cabs in the World — and The Least Expensive

Travel the world, and you will encounter multiple languages with different translations of the same word — but few words are as close to universal as the word taxi — which is short for taxicab — as many languages recognize similar pronunciations of the word as TAK-see. Even タクシー in Japanese, ταξί in Greek, and 택시 in Korean are pronounced tak-see and mean taxicab.
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

I was a luxury fashion editor, now I run a sustainability boutique – here's why I turned my back on fast fashion for good

It all started one miserable grey day last October. London was in lockdown again, fashion had ground to a halt, the world was struggling with the shock of Covid. I met my friend, the Vogue fashion director Daniela Agnelli, for a drizzly walk in the park and we discussed where we were at. Fashion, at least fashion at the maddeningly consumptive pace it had become, made no sense anymore. The shows, the travel, the seemingly endless collections of ready to wear, couture, cruise - what were they all for now?
ShoppingPosted by
GQMagazine

The World's Best Watch Brands, Explained

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Unless you’re talking about Michael Jordan, Ken Jennings, or grandma’s cooking, the title “best” can be pretty subjective. That’s no less true when it comes to the best watch brands, which span a mind-boggling range of styles, price points and features, from the simple utilitarian charm of the Casio G-Shock to the unapologetic outrageousness of a seven-figure Richard Mille. To make sense of it all, we’ve assembled some of the key players in the GQ watch universe, broken down into eight distinct categories, each of which is at the very top of their particular game—whether that’s making limited-edition tourbillons or the quartz beater you wear to the beach. Fortunately, unlike the NBA or Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions, the world of watches has room for more than one GOAT.
Food & DrinksBBC

$20,000 puffy Dorito: The most expensive foods in the world

How would you feel if you found a tortilla like this in your bag of Doritos?. Most of us would just have eaten it and enjoyed the extra crunch, but not 13-year-old Australian, Rylee Stuart. She managed to make 20,000 Australian dollars by selling it back to the company!. When...
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They discover that the first inhabitants of what is now the United States were “sophisticated engineers” who built massive “indestructible” structures.

Native Americans, who occupied the area known as ‘Poverty Point’ in present-day Louisiana more than 3,000 years ago, were “highly skilled engineers capable of building massive earthen structures” in short periods of time and have been preserved to this day. , according to a new study managed by a group of researchers from the University of Washington in St. Louis (Missouri).
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Son Of Boxing Legend Goes 19-0 and Continues To Roll On

Good weekend of boxing just gone in the UK. Looked like a great atmosphere with the big crowds back in attendance. Katie Taylor making another undisputed title defense, impressive again. Surely the Amanda Serrano fight the only thing left for both at this point. Two of women’s boxing’s best ever. If they can make this fight next year, very good.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

174-Car Barn Find Only Worth $1.4 Million

In late August, we reported on one of the most bizarre barn finds in recent history. Usually, a barn find is one valuable car discovered after decades of neglect, but in this case, it turned out to be 174 cars. According to the video you can view below, the original...
EconomyIdaho8.com

Builders discover stash of 239 gold coins worth up to $356,000

Builders discovered a stash of 239 gold coins at a manor in northwestern France which could earn up to 300,000 euros ($356,490) at auction later this month. The three craftsmen found the treasure while working on the restoration of a house in Plozévet, Brittany, in the coastal area of Bigouden in 2019, according to a press release from auctioneers Deloys ahead of the sale. The property had been purchased by a couple in 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy