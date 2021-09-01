Cancel
John Day, OR

August slightly colder than normal

By Blue Mountain Eagle
bluemountaineagle.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of August, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service. The average temperature was 66.5 degrees, which was 1.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 85.3 degrees, which was 2.9 degrees below normal. The highest was 99 degrees on Aug. 16. Low temperatures averaged 47.8 degrees, which was 0.5 degrees below normal. The lowest was 35 degrees on Aug. 24.

