Don’t get dropped: How new COVID rules affect students
In the wake of the infectious Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to affect many aspects of daily life including getting a college education in California. After a year of remote learning, PCC and various other colleges are ready to open their doors. However, with a vaccine mandate in place, reduced class sizes and many students suddenly returning to online learning environments this semester, any sense of normality on campus is still distant.pcccourier.com
