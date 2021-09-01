Cancel
Los Angeles County, CA

Don’t get dropped: How new COVID rules affect students

By Samantha De Wolf
pcccourier.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the infectious Delta variant, COVID-19 continues to affect many aspects of daily life including getting a college education in California. After a year of remote learning, PCC and various other colleges are ready to open their doors. However, with a vaccine mandate in place, reduced class sizes and many students suddenly returning to online learning environments this semester, any sense of normality on campus is still distant.

