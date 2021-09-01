Don’t get dropped: How new COVID rules affect students

Nearly twice as many District 186 students say they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 than those who say they are. The district is asking students at registration about their vaccination status. Superintendent Jennifer Gill says more than 24-hundred students report that they are not vaccinated against the virus, while fewer than 13-hundred say they are. Gill says some of that 24-hundred may be too young to receive the shot. But that’s separate from another 33-hundred registered students who are known to be under the age of 12 and are therefore ineligible for the vaccine. More than 15-hundred students declined to answer the question. In addition, 74-percent of registered students agreed to participate in the SHIELD surveillance testing program designed for early detection of COVID outbreaks.