Two undrafted free agents make Falcons initial 53-man roster
The Falcons’ initial 53-man roster has been released, and there will be thoughts on the group throughout the next couple of weeks until the opener against the Eagles. I wanted to begin with the undrafted free agents because they’re the most inspiring stories. For most prospects, getting drafted by an NFL team is a dream come true, but some go undrafted for various reasons — size, level of competition, technique, off-the-field concerns, etc.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0