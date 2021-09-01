Cancel
Economy

How to reduce time and complexity in identifying Ultimate Beneficial Owners

 5 days ago

The ability to comprehensively identify and verify corporate hierarchies and Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) has become increasingly important, but also very time-consuming. Most regulated businesses invest considerable resources to uncover the full picture. In this article I am going to discuss how we can simplify the process to reduce both time and complexity, by removing much of the manual process that can leave firms exposed to unknown risks and criminal activity, such as money laundering, bribery and corruption.

