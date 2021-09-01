Watch This Teaser For Sequel Mockumentary JOHN BRONCO RIDES AGAIN Starring Walton Goggins
Imagine Documentaries, in association with Gifted Youth, has released this new teaser for the upcoming mockumentary film, John Bronco Rides Again, which will be available on Hulu Monday, September 13th. It’s a sequel to the critically-acclaimed mockumentary, John Bronco, an official selection at Tribeca Film Festival in 2020 and currently streaming on Hulu. Returning as the greatest pitchman of all time is Walton Goggins (Hateful 8, Righteous Gemstones, Justified), and with the new addition of director Jonathan Krisel (Portlandia, Baskets and Moonbase 8) they plan to cement Bronco’s legacy in John Bronco Rides Again.www.ramascreen.com
