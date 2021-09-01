Student vaccine clinic at Juneau Public Health Center Thursday, Sept. 2. The Juneau Public Health Center is holding a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students ages 12 years and up this Thursday, September 2, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please note: the clinic’s location has been changed – the clinic will be at the Public Health Center, and not at Floyd Dryden Middle School. There’s still time to register here. The clinic is open to any Juneau student 12 years old and up, and their families.