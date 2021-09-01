September is National Preparedness Month
Teton County Emergency Management would like to remind the community that today is the first day of National Preparedness Month. National Preparedness Month is recognized every September and is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Ready” Campaign. It is designed to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.’www.tetoncountywy.gov
