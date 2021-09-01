Cancel
Teton County, WY

September is National Preparedness Month

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeton County Emergency Management would like to remind the community that today is the first day of National Preparedness Month. National Preparedness Month is recognized every September and is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Ready” Campaign. It is designed to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is ‘Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.’

Seal Beach, CAsunnews.org

Briefing Room: Get ready—September is National Preparedness Month

Lieutenant Nicholas is on vacation this week, so I am your guest host in the Briefing Room. My name is Lieutenant Julia Clasby and I am the Support Services Bureau lieutenant. I oversee the records bureau, parking control, detention center, and emergency services division. I graduated from CSULB (Go Beach!) with a Master’s in Emergency Services Administration and authored our City’s Evacuation Plan as my master’s thesis. So, I guess you could say I am passionate about emergency preparedness!
Rock Springs, WYsweetwaternow.com

City Doesn’t Qualify for FEMA Funds after Flood

ROCK SPRINGS — Even though some of Rock Springs’ private and public properties sustained major damage during the flooding event that occurred around July 28, it wasn’t enough to qualify for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant funding. On August 3, the Rock Springs City Council signed a Declaration of...
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

133,000 households qualify for $500 hurricane aid checks, officials say

Federal officials have paid $66 million to Hurricane Ida survivors who sought $500 checks for food, water and other urgent needs, FEMA officials said Saturday. A total of 133,000 households have qualified for the program -- called Critical Needs Assistance -- and $164 million in grants and assistance has been allocated overall, according to Chris Smith, director of individual assistance for FEMA, which stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Teton County, WYtetoncountywy.gov

County Extends Public Health Order #21-5

During a special meeting on Thursday, the Teton County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-2 to extend the current Teton District Health Officer Health Order #21-5, requiring face masks in public places within Teton County. Public Health Order #21-5 is extended through December 31, 2021. Masks will be required when...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

PDH implements updated visitor guidelines as COVID surges

Plumas District Hospital has implemented updated visitor guidelines according to California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidance in response to recent COVID-19 surges. PDH will verify that visitors are either fully vaccinated, or incompletely or unvaccinated and have proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Additionally, if you have had a COVID-19 infection greater than 14 days and less than 90 days you will need to submit a letter from the county or a copy of the positive COVID-19 test result date.
EnvironmentWRIC TV

FEMA, National Guard mobilizing after Hurricane Ida

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden and federal agencies are promising aid is on the way after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana over the weekend. In a virtual meeting with governors of affected southern states Monday, Biden said the federal government has already deployed more than 200 generators and thousands of Federal Emergency Management Agency workers and, thanks to the American Red Cross, launched dozens of shelters. Biden has also authorized the use of surveillance drones to assess damage.
Baton Rouge, LAwgno.com

FEMA addresses food reimbursement and housing assistance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — $132 million from FEMA are now in the hands of families with damaged homes from Hurricane Ida. Many people have questions about reimbursements for food and hotels. Tony Tirante was extremely happy when power was restored to his Baton Rouge home following the storm. “I...
Environmentthecentersquare.com

Feds declare major disaster declaration for six New Jersey counties

(The Center Square) – The federal government has declared a major disaster for six New Jersey counties following Hurricane Ida and ordered federal aid to complement local recovery efforts. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved a major disaster declaration for Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic and Somerset counties. The...
Congress & Courtssoutharkansassun.com

Two Payments of $1,400 Stimulus Checks are on Their Way, Americans Receive an Average of $6,600 Stimulus Checks

Legislators want to raise enough money from business taxes to fund the $1,400 stimulus payments, so two more stimulus checks may be on the way. In a recently published article in WBEX News, Democrats are about to support not one, but two more $1,400 checks in the near future, if they so choose. Following a recent vote in the House of Representatives to approve a $3.5 trillion budget plan, the party in charge of both Congress and the White House is now ready to move on to a social spending program.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

$300 Weekly Federal Pandemic Jobless Benefit Boost Ends Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – While the eviction moratorium in California doesn’t expire until the end of the month, Labor Day marks the end of the $300 weekly pandemic federal jobless benefit boost. “My car payment is due right now. I had to borrow from a relative to get my rent for the last three months,” said Linda Williams, who is unemployed and struggling. “I am actively looking and my job is supposed to call me back. So, I’m just kinda of like stuck in the middle. Some 2.2 million Californians are losing their federal unemployment benefits, with most of those impacted being...
California StateLassen County News

SBA offers disaster assistance to California businesses, residents affected by the Beckwourth Complex Fire

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by the Beckwourth Complex Fire that occurred July 3 – Aug. 31, 2021, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman (.sba.gov/person/isabella-casillas-guzman) of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s designated representative, Mark S. Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, on Aug. 31, 2021.

