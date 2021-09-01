Cancel
Scary Story Contest for Kids and Teens | South Pasadena Public Library

By SouthPasadenan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Halloween, the South Pasadena Public Library will hold a Scary Story Contest. Children and teens in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit entries to the South Pasadena Public Library from Monday, August 23 through Saturday, September 18. Submissions should be delivered to the South Pasadena Public Library Children’s Services desk. The winners will be announced in mid-October.

