Official Trailer For SURVIVE THE GAME Starring Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray

By Editorials
ramascreen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate has released this official trailer for SURVIVE THE GAME which is available in Select Theaters, on Apple TV and Everywhere You Rent Movies on October 8th! Available on Blu-ray and DVD on October 12th!. Starring Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Swen Temmel, Sarah Roemer. Directed by James Cullen Bressack.

www.ramascreen.com

