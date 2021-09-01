Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Senator Braun issues statement on temporary housing of Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 7 days ago

Editor’s note: Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) released the following statement on Wednesday:. “As around 5,000 evacuated Afghans will be temporarily housed at Indiana’s Camp Atterbury while they are vetted for resettlement across the country, it is extremely important that all local units of government and first responders know who they are, how many, and what part of the vetting process they’re in so Hoosiers do not suffer the fallout of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal. I have communicated to the relevant federal departments that vetting details and any plans for resettlement must be transparent and public so we can honor our commitments to our Afghan allies while keeping Hoosier communities safe.”

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camp Atterbury#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden administration allowing Afghan children who arrived in US without a parent to stay with adult they travelled with

The Biden administration is adjusting processing guidance for all Afghan children who arrived in the US without a parent, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department has said. The US will allow the Afghan children to stay with the adult they travelled with, the guidance issued over the weekend by the agency said.The Health and Human Services Department issued fresh guidance over the weekend that outlined steps to avoid Afghan children being separated from adults who are their caregivers upon arrival to the US.Ned Price, the US State Department spokesperson has said last week that “very few Afghan children are...
Foreign Policycity-countyobserver.com

Senator Braun Calls For Answers From Biden On Afghanistan

JASPER, IN — Today, Senator Mike Braun joined a letter with 25 Senate Republican colleagues to President Biden calling for answers on how many Americans are left in Afghanistan, what steps the administration is taking to ensure that individuals who are not American citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants or green card holders are thoroughly vetted and their identities verified before entering the United States, as well as other questions related to the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.
U.S. Politicsreadthereporter.com

AG Rokita: Biden’s unlawful ‘antidiscrimination’ policies threaten individual rights, women’s sports

On Monday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration to stop the enforcement of new, expansive and unlawful interpretations of federal antidiscrimination laws. Federal guidance issued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the U.S. Department of Education purports to resolve highly controversial...
Indiana Statecity-countyobserver.com

First Of 5,000 Afghan Refugees To Reach Indiana’s Camp Atterbury This Week

First Of 5,000 Afghan Refugees To Reach Indiana’s Camp Atterbury This Week. INDIANAPOLIS—Early Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb and Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles held a Statehouse press conference on the plans for the 5,000 Afghan refugees heading for Indiana’s Camp Atterbury. Holcomb applauded the welcoming attitude of Hoosiers, saying, “We’re...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

5,000 Afghan refugees coming to Indiana for temporary housing

The Secretary of Defense has approved Camp Atterbury in Indiana as a site to temporarily house 5,000 Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Refuge. Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, joins Fort Pickett, Marine Corps Base Quantico and Fort Lee in Va.; Fort Bliss, Texas; Fort McCoy, Wis.; Holloman Air Force Base, N.M.; and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in N.J. to provide temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 Afghans.
Indiana StatePosted by
WFYI

1st Afghan Refugees Bound For Camp Atterbury Arrive In State

EDINBURGH, Ind. (AP) — The first group of Afghan refugees bound for Camp Atterbury in southern Indiana arrived in the state Thursday. A plane carrying the refugees landed Thursday afternoon at Indianapolis International Airport. The refugees were processed and then boarded buses for the drive to the base about 25 miles south of the capital.
U.S. PoliticsGovExec.com

Biden Formalizes Plan for Average 2.7% Raise for Civilian Feds in 2022

President Biden on Friday formalized his plan to provide civilian federal employees with an average 2.7% raise in 2022 in a letter to congressional leadership. In May, Biden first proposed the pay raise as part of his fiscal 2022 budget plan, but that document did not lay out how the raise would be split between basic and locality pay. Friday’s announcement clarifies that, if implemented, federal employees would see a 2.2% across-the-board increase in their basic pay, and an average 0.5% raise in locality pay.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Urges Biden Administration To Take Advantage Of Parole To Expedite Evacuation Of Afghans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) and 27 Senators this week in sending a letter urging the Biden Administration to expedite efforts to evacuate Afghans at risk as the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates. In their letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, the Senators specifically pushed for the Administration to explore the use of parole to speed up Continue Reading
Congress & Courtswitzamfm.com

Senate agrees to Senator Braun's amendment to Let States Cut Taxes

WASHINGTON - Senator Mike Braun's Let States Cut Taxes amendment received a vote during the Senate "vote-a-rama" on the Democrats' budget resolution. This amendment fixes a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act that barred states from returning tax dollars to their constituents through tax cuts. The amendment passed with...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Congress & CourtsKTEN.com

GOP pressure to block bipartisan infrastructure bill builds in the House

House Republicans could face increased pressure to vote against a bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Washington later this month with outside groups and conservatives already ramping up the campaign against a $1.2 trillion package they say would be akin to writing Democrats a blank check to restructure the social safety net.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Grassley Pushes For Public Release of 9/11 Records

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senator Chuck Grassley is praising President Biden for signing an executive order based on a bill he co-sponsored to boost the transparency of government records about the September 11th attacks. The Iowa Republican says the move is designed to help people who want to sue Saudi Arabia for whatever role that nation may have played in the attacks 20 years ago this week. Grassley says the reason they can’t move forward with the lawsuit is these documents are still classified. Those records would be made public under Biden’s order and the September 11th Transparency Act. Grassley says it’s time for all of those documents to be opened after 20 years because the public has long waited for a full picture of everything that led up to the attacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy