Spokane, WA

Commission on University Response to the Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis Recommends Next Steps, Path Forward for Healing and Justice

gonzaga.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, WASH. – Gonzaga University today published the report and recommendations from its Commission on University Response to the Catholic Sexual Abuse Crisis. The report, available at Gonzaga.edu/commission, presents the culmination of more than a year of conversation and research. The recommendations, accepted and endorsed by Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh, reflect specific actions for the University to take in response to systemic clergy sexual abuse and subsequent cover-up within the Church and its impact upon the University. This work is a manifestation of Gonzaga’s Jesuit, Catholic, and humanistic mission and embodies the second Universal Apostolic Preference of the Society of Jesus: “To walk with the poor, the outcasts of the world, those whose dignity has been violated, in a mission of reconciliation and justice.”

