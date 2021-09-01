Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

WBOI Presents: George Floyd, One Year Later

 5 days ago

The full title of this week's episode of WBOI Presents is "George Floyd, One Year Later: An Uncomfortable Conversation with Sharon Tucker and Friends.". Last year, Advancing Voices Of Women hosted Sixth District City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and friends at an outdoor event at Barr Street Market to discuss issues of racial justice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. A lot has transpired since, but what has and hasn't changed?

