TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team (3-1-0) closes a three-game home stretch at the Alabama Soccer Stadium Thursday with the Samford Bulldogs (1-2-1) at 7 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed on SEC Network Plus through the ESPN app and WatchESPN.com for subscribers of the SEC Network. Links to live scoring and the stream are available at RollTide.com.