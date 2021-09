In this day and age, shopping has NEVER been easier, thanks to chain grocery stores on nearly every corner and 2-day delivery from online retailers. While this convenience is, well, downright convenient, it is missing the personal touch that comes with small, locally-owned stores, such as the old and historical St. Elmo General Store: Do […] The post A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In Colorado Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.