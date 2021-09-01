Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 181)

Here’s your likely Week 1 Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting front five. It might not be pretty. In fact, it isn’t. But that’s what it is. And in doing so, creates a little bit of Steelers’ history. For the first time in the post-merger era (1970-present), as far back as Pro Football Reference goes, the Steelers will have a brand new front five from Week 1 of one season compared to the next. In that, five players who didn’t start Week One of the prior year, in this case, the 2021 group compared with the 2020 unit. Here’s how 2020 began.