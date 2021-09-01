Cancel
Video Games

When is Phantump releasing to Pokémon Go?

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhantump is a Pokémon plenty of players have been waiting to see it added to Pokémon Go, and it looks like it’s on the horizon. At the start of the Season of Mischief, a new loading screen was added to show off Phantump standing on top of Piplup’s head. It’s out in the open, and like many of the loading screens in Pokémon Go, any new Pokémon shown here will typically be added sometime during that season. When can we expect to see Phantump coming to Pokémon Go?

